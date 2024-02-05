India Advocates for Global Education Agenda at G20 EdWG Meeting

As the first G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting under the Brazilian Presidency convened virtually, India's active participation and authoritative voice echoed through the digital forum. The Indian delegation, with a steadfast dedication to the global education agenda, underscored the importance of several key areas, including capacity building for educational professionals, augmenting teaching-learning processes, and harnessing technology to foster more inclusive and collaborative learning environments.

India's Stance on Global Education

The delegation's discourse was not just confined to improving the quality of education within India but also emphasized the significant role of education in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their focus was particularly on the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative, a testament to India's commitment to intertwining education with environmental consciousness.

Indian officials presented a comprehensive view of the nation's best practices, all in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020. The initiatives highlighted spanned from SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA, digital initiatives aimed at democratizing education, to the Academic Bank of Credit and SAMARTH, focused on enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education.

Strengthening the Teaching Profession

The delegation also shone a light on the National Professional Standards for Teachers and the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme, emphasizing the importance India places on empowering educators. Furthermore, the mention of DIKSHA and NISHTHA, digital infrastructures aimed at enriching teachers' skills, and the Malviya Mission Teacher Training Programme underscored India's commitment to strengthening the teaching profession.

The Future of Global Education

The EdWG discussions, as steered by Brazil, centered around three key priorities: 'Valuing & Building Capacity of Education Professionals', 'Connecting Managers of Digital Resource Platforms', and the role of education in achieving SDGs. These themes formed the nucleus of deliberations on the first day of the meeting, setting the stage for a future where education transcends borders and unites nations in their pursuit of a better world.

India's participation in the G20 Education Working Group meeting was not merely a show of attendance. It was a robust demonstration of the nation's commitment to propelling the global education agenda forward, showcasing a vision where quality education is accessible to all, and where each learner is equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the world of tomorrow.