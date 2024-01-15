en English
Energy

India Achieves Full Household Electrification: Sets New Goal for 24×7 Power Supply

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
India Achieves Full Household Electrification: Sets New Goal for 24×7 Power Supply

In a profound stride towards energy security and sustainability, the Indian Government has celebrated the completion of household electrification, a ten-year endeavor that has lit up every home in the country. Building on this success, the central government has now raised the bar, setting the ambitious goal of providing an uninterrupted, reliable power supply to all households by the end of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

First Solar’s Commitment to Sustainable Energy

In a move that amplifies India’s shift towards renewable energy, First Solar, Inc. has inaugurated a 3.3 GW fully integrated solar manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. The $700 million investment, including $500 million in US International Development Finance Corporation financing, employs approximately 1,000 individuals and stands as a testament to First Solar’s commitment to environmental sustainability and advanced manufacturing. The facility is designed with a sustainable approach, using tertiary treated reverse osmosis water and housing India’s first solar PV recycling plant.

Collaboration for a Cleaner Environment

Furthering India’s commitment to sustainability, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) and the Singapore-India Partnership Office in the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop India’s first net-zero industrial park. The park aims to minimize carbon emissions and utilize renewable energy sources, and will include a cluster for electronics and electric vehicles.

Renewable Energy: The Way Forward

India’s strategic investments in renewable energy infrastructure have positive impacts on job creation, energy security, and technological innovation. Renewable energy constitutes 31.26% of the total installed power capacity, with wind at 10.45%, small hydro at 1.2%, and bio-power at 2.5%. Non-fossil fuel sources collectively make up 56% of the total installed power capacity, with nuclear at 1.7%, large-hydro at 11%, and renewable sources at 31.26%. India’s energy policy aims to increase locally produced energy, reduce energy poverty, and focus on alternative sources such as nuclear, solar, and wind energy.

Plans for 24×7 Electricity Supply

The Indian government is reportedly aiming to provide 24×7 electricity supply across the country by March 2025. This initiative is part of the continuous reforms being planned if the current government is voted back to power. The average hours of electricity supply currently stands at 23.5 hours per day in urban areas and 20.5 hours in rural areas. The government has connected all villages and households to the grid over the past five years through initiatives like SAUBHAGYA and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

