India: A 'Pillar of Stability' in Global Economy, says USIBC President

India's economic landscape has received international recognition, with the President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Ambassador Atul Keshap, hailing the nation as a 'pillar of stability' in the face of global uncertainty. This affirmation comes in the backdrop of the recently unveiled Indian Budget 2024, which Keshap characterized as confident, pro-growth, and a beacon of consistency and stability to investors worldwide.

A Visionary Budget

The Budget 2024 has manifested India's visionary approach towards sustainable development, with one of its primary goals being the installation of 10 million rooftop solar panel electricity generators. This initiative, Keshap noted, parallels the successful Jal Jeevan mission which ensured piped drinking water across the country. These transformative schemes have not only significantly improved the lives of average citizens but also underscore India's dedication towards environmental health and sustainable energy.

Boosting Healthcare and Food Security

Further, Keshap commended the increased funding for healthcare and the extension of food subsidies to 800 million people through digital means, emphasizing the nation's commitment to the welfare of its citizens. The pro-growth budget, he opined, is a testament to India's role in job creation and prosperity, not just domestically, but also in tandem with the United States.

Technological Focus and Ease of Business

India's push for technological advancement was also highlighted in the budget, with a USD 12 billion fund allocated for deep tech and future tech sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors. Keshap acknowledged India's efforts to bolster the ease of doing business and expedite business transactions, pointing to reforms such as the GST tax and initiatives to fortify investor confidence. As India continues to refine its business environment, it is poised to attract more foreign investment.

India's recent strides have not gone unnoticed by the American investment community. The country's fiscal prudence, revenue mobilization, and capital expenditure, as displayed in the Interim Budget 2024, underscore India's economic stability and growth trajectory. The budget further echoes the government's commitment to making India competitive and investor-friendly, thus consolidating its role as a 'pillar of stability' in the global economy.