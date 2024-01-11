en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India: A Bright Spot in Global Economy, Says World Economic Forum’s Saadia Zahidi

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
India: A Bright Spot in Global Economy, Says World Economic Forum’s Saadia Zahidi

India’s economic prowess has been underlined by Saadia Zahidi, the Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), who identified the nation as a bright spot amidst a world grappling with economic challenges. During an exclusive interview with VishnuNDTV, Zahidi painted an optimistic picture of India’s economic future, attributing its strength to several key factors.

India’s Demographic Advantage

Zahidi pointed out that India’s demographic advantage, characterized by a large and predominantly young population, is a pivotal driver of its economic potential. The youthful workforce not only fuels the economy but also serves as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Digitization and Technology Adoption

India’s focus on digitization and technology adoption has been a game-changer for its economy, according to Zahidi. The expansive adoption of digital technologies across sectors, coupled with a burgeoning tech skill pool, is propelling India’s economic ascent. The WEF’s managing director also identified India’s potential to become an AI powerhouse, given its technological prowess and skills.

Sustainable Development and Global Supply Chains

Zahidi commended India’s initiatives towards sustainable development and its increasing integration into global supply chains. These aspects are seen as significant contributors to India’s economic resilience. Despite pressing global issues like climate change, conflicts, and political divisions, India’s robust growth projections and policy measures are indicative of a promising economic trajectory.

While the WEF’s annual risk ranking report warns of global development stagnation due to conflicts, climate change impacts, and political divisions, Zahidi maintained an optimistic stance for India. Her assessment aligns with other recent analyses suggesting that India could become a significant engine for global growth in the coming years. As Zahidi emphasizes, the future, particularly for India, is still in our hands.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
16 mins ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
16 mins ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
15 mins ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
16 mins ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
16 mins ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
3 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
15 mins
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
16 mins
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
16 mins
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
16 mins
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
16 mins
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
16 mins
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
24 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
24 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
30 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
46 mins
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app