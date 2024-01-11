India: A Bright Spot in Global Economy, Says World Economic Forum’s Saadia Zahidi

India’s economic prowess has been underlined by Saadia Zahidi, the Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), who identified the nation as a bright spot amidst a world grappling with economic challenges. During an exclusive interview with VishnuNDTV, Zahidi painted an optimistic picture of India’s economic future, attributing its strength to several key factors.

India’s Demographic Advantage

Zahidi pointed out that India’s demographic advantage, characterized by a large and predominantly young population, is a pivotal driver of its economic potential. The youthful workforce not only fuels the economy but also serves as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Digitization and Technology Adoption

India’s focus on digitization and technology adoption has been a game-changer for its economy, according to Zahidi. The expansive adoption of digital technologies across sectors, coupled with a burgeoning tech skill pool, is propelling India’s economic ascent. The WEF’s managing director also identified India’s potential to become an AI powerhouse, given its technological prowess and skills.

Sustainable Development and Global Supply Chains

Zahidi commended India’s initiatives towards sustainable development and its increasing integration into global supply chains. These aspects are seen as significant contributors to India’s economic resilience. Despite pressing global issues like climate change, conflicts, and political divisions, India’s robust growth projections and policy measures are indicative of a promising economic trajectory.

While the WEF’s annual risk ranking report warns of global development stagnation due to conflicts, climate change impacts, and political divisions, Zahidi maintained an optimistic stance for India. Her assessment aligns with other recent analyses suggesting that India could become a significant engine for global growth in the coming years. As Zahidi emphasizes, the future, particularly for India, is still in our hands.