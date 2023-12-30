en English
Business

Income Tax Department’s Unexpected Alerts Disrupt Holiday Plans

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 am EST
Income Tax Department’s Unexpected Alerts Disrupt Holiday Plans

On December 26, numerous Indian taxpayers found their year-end vacation plans interrupted as they received unexpected alerts from the Income Tax Department (ITD). The messages served as a wake-up call regarding missing income tax returns, and the potential non-disclosure of high-value transactions. These include property sales or purchases, investments exceeding Rs 10 lakh in mutual funds, and capital gains accrued from the sale of equity shares.

ITD’s Intention Behind the Alerts

The ITD clarified that these messages were designed to prompt taxpayers into action. The options given were to provide feedback through the official return filing portal, file revised returns by December 31, or file a return if one had not been filed already. The objective was to offer taxpayers a chance to rectify any issues before the deadline for revising or filing belated returns for the Assessment Year 2023-24.

High-Value Transactions Under Scrutiny

These messages are linked to high-value transactions that may not have been disclosed. This includes property transactions, delivery-based share trading, foreign trips, and investments. Taxpayers have been urged not to panic, but to act swiftly by responding through the ITD’s compliance portal. This will ensure their financial transactions are accurately reported, helping to avoid receiving an official IT notice later.

Record-breaking Income Tax Returns Filed

Despite the alerts, the Income-tax Department has reached a significant milestone with over 8 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed for the Assessment Year 2023-24. This surpasses the previous year’s filing of 7,51,60,817. The department has extended its sincere gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for their invaluable contributions in reaching this landmark, underscoring the collective effort that has driven the department’s success in managing a record number of filings.

The ITD has issued a stern warning to taxpayers who missed the July 31 deadline to file their income tax return for the financial year 2022-23. December 31, 2023, has been set as the final date to file the belated or revised ITR. The department has emphasized the difference between the two types of returns and urged taxpayers to act promptly. Failure to file the income tax return can lead to adverse consequences, including penalties and ineligibility for exemptions. Consequently, taxpayers are urged to comply with the December 31 deadline to avoid these potential ramifications.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

