Income Tax Department’s Major Raids Across Tamil Nadu Target Construction and Real Estate Firms

A comprehensive operation was carried out by the Income Tax Department officials across Tamil Nadu on January 2, 2024. The focus was on property, real estate, and construction firms, with a specific focus on the Coimbatore district and Erode. The operation included combing through offices, residences, and the base of a pump manufacturer.

Locations and Targets

The searches, part of a wider State operation, were conducted in at least four distinct locations within the Coimbatore district and extended into Erode. The targets included offices and residences of property and real estate firms, and a pump manufacturer. Additional scrutiny was applied to two construction firms, CMK Projects Private Limited and PV Infra Projects. Both firms are known for their contributions to government and commercial buildings within the State.

Execution of the Operation

The operation was carried out in a meticulously organized fashion. Beginning in the morning, the premises were sealed off, restricting entry to outsiders. The teams inspected the offices of CMK Projects Private Limited on Sakthi Road and Karuppannan Street, in Erode. The home of the company’s founder in Kanjikovil was also searched. Simultaneously, another team conducted a search at the office of PV Infra Projects located in Periyar Nagar, as well as the founder’s residence.

Impact and Implications

The operation is anticipated to have far-reaching implications, especially for the firms involved. The Income Tax Department officials inspected numerous undisclosed documents during the searches. Consequently, formal notices have been issued to the implicated companies. The findings from the operation are expected to furnish detailed information regarding incidents of income tax evasion. This large-scale operation, involving over 100 income tax officials, underscores the government’s stern approach towards tax evasion and financial misconduct.