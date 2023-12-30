Income Tax Department Sends Urgent Communications to Taxpayers

In a recent development, the Income Tax Department of India has sent out urgent communications to taxpayers about potential discrepancies in their filed income tax returns, particularly regarding high-value transactions. The messages, which have disrupted many taxpayers’ holiday plans, were sent with the intent of prompting them to provide feedback or file revised returns by December 31, if necessary.

Taxpayers Targeted

Notably, these communications were sent to taxpayers who had engaged in high-value transactions such as property sales or purchases, investments exceeding Rs 10 lakh in mutual funds, and capital gains from the sale of equity shares. Surprisingly, some taxpayers who had already disclosed such transactions in their income tax returns (ITR) also received these messages. The messages were also sent to taxpayers whose Annual Information Statement (AIS) contained details of these transactions, even if they were already disclosed in the ITR.

Unusual Notices

In an unusual move, the department also sent notices to taxpayers concerning foreign trips and investments made for minor children, who are generally not required to file tax returns. The purpose of these notices is to allow taxpayers to correct their filings or file a belated return for the assessment year 2023-24 if they missed doing so earlier.

Urgent Action Required

Taxpayers are urged to respond promptly to these communications to avoid potential notices from the department. The last date for revising or filing belated returns is December 31, 2023. Taxpayers should cross-check their transactions with the data captured in the AIS to avoid any mismatches, which could lead to errors and difficulties in processing returns. Ignoring these communications may lead to penalties or legal consequences.

