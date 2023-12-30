en English
Business

Income Tax Department Sends Urgent Communications to Taxpayers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:37 am EST
Income Tax Department Sends Urgent Communications to Taxpayers

In a recent development, the Income Tax Department of India has sent out urgent communications to taxpayers about potential discrepancies in their filed income tax returns, particularly regarding high-value transactions. The messages, which have disrupted many taxpayers’ holiday plans, were sent with the intent of prompting them to provide feedback or file revised returns by December 31, if necessary.

(Read Also: Hope Emerges for Indian Navy Veterans as Death Sentences Commuted in Qatar)

Taxpayers Targeted

Notably, these communications were sent to taxpayers who had engaged in high-value transactions such as property sales or purchases, investments exceeding Rs 10 lakh in mutual funds, and capital gains from the sale of equity shares. Surprisingly, some taxpayers who had already disclosed such transactions in their income tax returns (ITR) also received these messages. The messages were also sent to taxpayers whose Annual Information Statement (AIS) contained details of these transactions, even if they were already disclosed in the ITR.

(Read Also: Aarti Drugs Warned by SEBI for Non-Disclosure of Plant Closure)

Unusual Notices

In an unusual move, the department also sent notices to taxpayers concerning foreign trips and investments made for minor children, who are generally not required to file tax returns. The purpose of these notices is to allow taxpayers to correct their filings or file a belated return for the assessment year 2023-24 if they missed doing so earlier.

Urgent Action Required

Taxpayers are urged to respond promptly to these communications to avoid potential notices from the department. The last date for revising or filing belated returns is December 31, 2023. Taxpayers should cross-check their transactions with the data captured in the AIS to avoid any mismatches, which could lead to errors and difficulties in processing returns. Ignoring these communications may lead to penalties or legal consequences.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

