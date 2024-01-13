Inclusive Fashion: Brands Shakya and Suvastra Designs Empower Through Adaptive Clothing

In the bustling city of Ghaziabad, resides a beacon of innovation and resilience, Bhumika. A 25-year-old woman, Bhumika has been living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type-2) and despite the formidable challenges her condition presents, she has relentlessly pursued her passion for fashion. Her newly launched fashion brand, Shakya, is a living testament to her unwavering determination.

Dreaming Beyond Disability

Despite her physical limitations that include difficulties in walking and sitting, Bhumika’s spirit remained undeterred. Her dream to be part of the fashion world saw a detour when her illness prevented her from enrolling in her preferred course at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Adapting to the situation, she chose to study fashion communication instead. Her experiences at college, the friendships she forged, and the obstacles she overcame, all shaped her understanding of the fashion industry.

Shakya: Fashioning a Capable Future

Shakya, which translates to ‘capable’ in Sanskrit, is a fashion brand dedicated to creating stylish clothing options for individuals with disabilities. The brand challenges conventional industry sizing and aims to provide clothing that fits those who often struggle with standard apparel sizes. Launched in November, Shakya is Bhumika’s vision to make stylish clothing accessible to people with disabilities on a global scale. Currently, a dedicated team of four people is working towards this goal.

Parallel Strides in Adaptive Fashion

In a similar vein, Chennai-based fashion designer and NIFT graduate, Shalini Visakan, has also carved her niche in adaptive fashion. Motivated by the needs of her wheelchair-bound husband, Shalini started her journey with creating belts and handles for easier lifting. She has since expanded her horizon to design self-sufficient garments. Her adaptive clothing line, Suvastra Designs, offers innovative solutions such as a single-piece saree, which she designed for her aunt facing mobility challenges. Shalini’s work in adaptive fashion is yet another instance of designers addressing the specific needs of individuals with disabilities, thus making fashion more inclusive and adaptable.

In conclusion, the emergence of fashion brands like Shakya and Suvastra Designs signifies an important shift in the fashion industry. These brands offer trendy and adaptive clothing for individuals with disabilities, challenging the traditional norms and inspiring a more inclusive future.