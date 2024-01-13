en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Inclusive Fashion: Brands Shakya and Suvastra Designs Empower Through Adaptive Clothing

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Inclusive Fashion: Brands Shakya and Suvastra Designs Empower Through Adaptive Clothing

In the bustling city of Ghaziabad, resides a beacon of innovation and resilience, Bhumika. A 25-year-old woman, Bhumika has been living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type-2) and despite the formidable challenges her condition presents, she has relentlessly pursued her passion for fashion. Her newly launched fashion brand, Shakya, is a living testament to her unwavering determination.

Dreaming Beyond Disability

Despite her physical limitations that include difficulties in walking and sitting, Bhumika’s spirit remained undeterred. Her dream to be part of the fashion world saw a detour when her illness prevented her from enrolling in her preferred course at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Adapting to the situation, she chose to study fashion communication instead. Her experiences at college, the friendships she forged, and the obstacles she overcame, all shaped her understanding of the fashion industry.

Shakya: Fashioning a Capable Future

Shakya, which translates to ‘capable’ in Sanskrit, is a fashion brand dedicated to creating stylish clothing options for individuals with disabilities. The brand challenges conventional industry sizing and aims to provide clothing that fits those who often struggle with standard apparel sizes. Launched in November, Shakya is Bhumika’s vision to make stylish clothing accessible to people with disabilities on a global scale. Currently, a dedicated team of four people is working towards this goal.

Parallel Strides in Adaptive Fashion

In a similar vein, Chennai-based fashion designer and NIFT graduate, Shalini Visakan, has also carved her niche in adaptive fashion. Motivated by the needs of her wheelchair-bound husband, Shalini started her journey with creating belts and handles for easier lifting. She has since expanded her horizon to design self-sufficient garments. Her adaptive clothing line, Suvastra Designs, offers innovative solutions such as a single-piece saree, which she designed for her aunt facing mobility challenges. Shalini’s work in adaptive fashion is yet another instance of designers addressing the specific needs of individuals with disabilities, thus making fashion more inclusive and adaptable.

In conclusion, the emergence of fashion brands like Shakya and Suvastra Designs signifies an important shift in the fashion industry. These brands offer trendy and adaptive clothing for individuals with disabilities, challenging the traditional norms and inspiring a more inclusive future.

0
Fashion India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
57 seconds ago
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Adidas, the world-renowned sports apparel brand, and Lionel Messi, the legendary football star, have come together to create an exclusive, limited-edition sneaker – the ‘Cloud White’ Samba. This unique footwear is a tribute to Messi’s extraordinary journey in football, commemorating his historic victory at the 2022 World Cup and his receipt of the eighth Ballon
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Stone Island Makes a Splash at Milan Fashion Week with 'The Compass Inside' Collection
36 mins ago
Stone Island Makes a Splash at Milan Fashion Week with 'The Compass Inside' Collection
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend
43 mins ago
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend
Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad Suit up for Auction in Sotheby's 'Visions of America'
12 mins ago
Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad Suit up for Auction in Sotheby's 'Visions of America'
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
23 mins ago
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
Marks & Spencer's Cotton Rich Hoodie: A Hit Among Shoppers
31 mins ago
Marks & Spencer's Cotton Rich Hoodie: A Hit Among Shoppers
Latest Headlines
World News
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
57 seconds
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
1 min
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
1 min
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
1 min
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
2 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
2 mins
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
4 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
4 mins
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
52 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app