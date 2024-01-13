en English
Inavolu Jatara Commences: A Grand Celebration Ensures Devotee Comfort and Security

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Inavolu Jatara Commences: A Grand Celebration Ensures Devotee Comfort and Security

The annual Inavolu Jatara at the historic Inavolu Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy (Mallanna) temple in Inavolu mandal, Warangal, has commenced amid anticipation of approximately 10 lakh devotees. This event, which coincides with the Bhogi festival, has been a beacon of cultural heritage and religious celebrations in the region.

Tradition and Devotion

As part of the festivities, the Oggu priests performed the traditional rituals, marking the beginning of the event. The Mallanna Brahmotsavam, a spectacle celebrated from Sankranti to Ugadi, is a major draw for visitors not just from Telangana, but also from neighboring states. The jatara is a vibrant display of cultural festivities, including traditional dances and games that add to the fervor of the event.

The Marneni Legacy and the Endowment Department

The temple, historically managed by the Marneni clan since the Kakatiya era, was handed over to the Endowment department in 1969. Since then, the temple has seen several changes, with a persistent focus on enhancing the experience for devotees.

Adequate Measures for Comfort and Security

Addressing the longstanding issue of inadequate sanitation facilities, the temple authorities and district administration have implemented comprehensive measures. Over 300 sanitation workers, 46 permanent toilets, a Sulabh complex, mobile toilet buses for women, and multiple baths equipped with 210 taps have been set up. Security has been bolstered with the deployment of over 500 police personnel, crime branch and special task force members, She teams, and the installation of over 100 CCTV cameras. Strategic checkpoints have been established to ensure a safe and secure environment for all devotees.

Health and Transportation Services

The government has also ensured that health services are readily available to the devotees, with a 24-hour presence of health officials and 42 government health professionals. To facilitate devotee attendance at the jatara, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is providing special bus services. This comprehensive approach is a testament to the government’s commitment to providing a seamless and memorable experience for all attendees of the Inavolu Jatara.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

