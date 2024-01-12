Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya’s History

Meghalaya, a verdant jewel in Northeast India, recently marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its second Raj Bhavan—Governor’s House—in Tura town, nestled in the West Garo Hills region. This landmark event, conducted virtually by Governor Phagu Chauhan from Shillong, the state capital, underscores the state government’s commitment to administrative decentralization and inclusive governance.

A Symbol of Architectural Excellence

Designed as a symbol of architectural excellence and civic pride, the sprawling Raj Bhavan complex spans over 28.45 acres in the tranquil Danakgre area. The project, conceived in 2009 with a modest budget of Rs. 5.48 crore, eventually saw an investment of Rs. 24.1 crore. The blueprint underwent a thoughtful redesign, transforming the structure into an earthquake-resistant edifice with a spacious banquet hall, mirroring the resilience and growth of Meghalaya itself.

Revival and Completion of the Project

The path to completion was not without obstacles. The project faced delays and cost revisions due to unforeseen circumstances. However, in 2021, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma breathed new life into the project, issuing fresh work orders. The Raj Bhavan, finally completed in just three years under Sangma’s revitalized direction, stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to overcoming challenges and ensuring progress.

The Raj Bhavan: More Than a Building

More than just an administrative hub for official events, the Raj Bhavan is a beacon of civic pride and a symbol of the region’s promising future. Its inaugural guest will be the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during her forthcoming visit to the northeast – a fitting tribute to a landmark that has been years in the making. The completion of the second Raj Bhavan not only marks a pivotal moment in the state’s history, but it also serves as a constant reminder of the government’s focus on enhancing administrative infrastructure throughout the state.