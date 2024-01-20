Inauguration of Nagara Style Ram Temple and Japan's Successful SLIM Moon Mission

In a historic moment, the Nagara style Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to witness the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol on January 22, 2024. The grand ceremony, expected to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks the culmination of a long journey of faith and devotion for the devotees of Lord Ram.

A Testament to Nagara Architecture

The temple, an epitome of the Nagara style of temple architecture, is renowned for its distinctive shikhara (spire) and the absence of a circumambulatory passage around the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum). The Nagara style, which emerged during the Gupta period in the fifth century CE, is reflected in the temple’s architecture, pillars, doors, and mandaps.

Preparations for the Inauguration

Preparations for the inauguration are in full swing, with extensive arrangements being made to ensure a smooth ceremony. These include the setting up of medical facilities, helicopter services, bio toilets, and the use of traditional Indian musical instruments. The installation of Lord Ram's idol signifies a significant moment in the temple's history and is a testament to the robust cultural fabric of India.

Construction Challenges and Scientific Techniques

The construction of the Ram Mandir was not without its challenges. The architects and engineers had to balance the traditional Nagara-style architecture with modern building techniques to ensure the temple's longevity and earthquake resistance. The result is a magnificent structure that stands as a testament to India's architectural prowess and cultural heritage.

Japan’s Successful SLIM Moon Mission

In international news, Japan has successfully landed its SLIM mission, fondly nicknamed 'Moon Sniper', on the lunar surface. The mission, which marks Japan as one of the select nations with lunar landing capabilities, is a significant achievement in the field of space exploration.