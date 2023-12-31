en English
Inaugural Run of Amrit Bharat Express: A Joyride for Diverse Passengers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
Inaugural Run of Amrit Bharat Express: A Joyride for Diverse Passengers

On the eve of a new dawn in Indian rail travel, an eclectic group of passengers, including a septuagenarian monk, a mechanic with his ailing wife, and a band of migrant labourers, embarked on the inaugural journey of the Malda-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express. The train, equipped with modern facilities such as radium-illuminated flooring, CCTV surveillance, and mobile charging points, promises to revolutionize the experience of train travel in India.

A Monk’s Journey on Rails

Among the passengers was Divyanath, a 70-year-old monk on a spiritual pilgrimage across India. He boarded the train at Bardhaman station, altering his original plan to visit the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, setting his sights instead on the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Divyanath, a seasoned traveller since his teens, marvelled at the evolution of train travel from the era of steam engines to today’s modern coaches. Carrying only a small sack and a wooden stick, his humble persona was a symbol of unity and simplicity amidst the hustle and bustle of the journey.

A Lifeline for a Mechanic’s Wife

Amit Bairagi, a motor mechanic travelling with his wife for medical treatment, also found respite in the Amrit Bharat Express. Despite the short notice, they were fortunate to secure a pass to board the train for a hospital visit in Bengaluru, highlighting the train’s role as a lifeline for medical emergencies and critical healthcare accessibility.

Migrant Workers’ Joyride

Migrant labourer Tony Mondal and his colleagues received free passes to travel to Bengaluru for work. They expressed appreciation for the new train’s amenities, which starkly contrasted the harsh conditions of the general compartment in other trains. For these workers, the journey was not just a physical commute but an experience of comfort and dignity.

The Amrit Bharat Express, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, features 22 non-AC coaches with a push-pull configuration for faster acceleration. The train’s commercial operations are set to commence on January 7th. Following the inaugural run, there have been suggestions to increase the train’s frequency and introduce air-conditioned coaches, reflecting the high demand and popularity of this new venture in Indian Railways.

India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

