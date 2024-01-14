en English
India

In Seoni, Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme Stalls Amid Alleged Negligence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
In Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, a housing scheme championed by the Prime Minister, which aimed to provide shelter for the less fortunate, is currently facing significant roadblocks. The alleged negligence of lower-rank officers has impeded the scheme’s progress. A multitude of recipients who had obtained the initial installment to commence their home construction process have been left high and dry with half-finished structures.

The Dilemma of Incomplete Homes

Many beneficiaries, in anticipation of receiving the full funding, had already razed their makeshift homes and embarked on the construction process with the aid of the initial funds. Despite their earnest efforts, they have been left incapable of bringing their homes to fruition. The incomplete structures stand as stark reminders of their plight. These individuals are now frequent visitors to the civic body’s office, clamoring for the release of the pending second and third installments.

Stringent Standards or Unfulfilled Promises?

Officers at the helm are directing the beneficiaries to ensure their ongoing construction aligns with certain prescribed standards. However, the beneficiaries assert their compliance with the said standards, despite the glaring absence of the necessary funds for completion. The situation has spiraled into a classic case of a bureaucratic impasse, leaving many disoriented and stranded, midway through constructing their dream homes.

Official Stance: Compliance with Norms

The Chief Municipal Officer of Seoni Nagar Parishad, RK Kurbeti, shed light on the situation. He stated that 107 beneficiaries received the first installment but failed to carry out ground work as per the norms. This, he explains, is why further funds have remained undistributed. The situation has resulted in an unsettling stalemate, with many beneficiaries left to grapple with half-built homes and unfulfilled promises.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

