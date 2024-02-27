IMS Noida Hosts Game-Changing Faculty Development Programme to Boost Pedagogical Skills

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida recently wrapped up an innovative five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP), marking a significant leap towards modernizing teaching methodologies. Spearheaded by Mohammad Adil, the FDP witnessed participation from an impressive roster of approximately 100 educators spanning departments such as Journalism, Commerce, Management, Law, IT, and more. This initiative underscores the pressing need for educators to embrace dynamic communication and presentation skills in the evolving landscape of higher education.

Revolutionizing Classroom Engagement

Amidst the vibrant sessions, participants delved into the art of making learning more interactive and engaging. The program’s curriculum was meticulously designed to incorporate a variety of techniques such as presentations, debates, role-plays, and group speeches. Special emphasis was placed on the strategic selection of language and the structuring of study materials, coupled with the application of positive psychological approaches and interactive techniques. This holistic approach aimed to significantly enhance student engagement and facilitate a more impactful learning experience.

Empowering Educators with New-Age Tools

Under the guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan and Dr. Kulneet Suri, the FDP emphasized the critical importance of creative presentation techniques and effective student communication. By integrating modern pedagogical tools and industry insights, the program aimed to equip faculty members with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of today’s educational demands. The sessions provided a platform for educators to explore innovative teaching methods, fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptation to new teaching paradigms.

Setting New Benchmarks in Higher Education

The successful conclusion of the FDP at IMS Noida sets a new benchmark for faculty development initiatives. Mohammad Adil’s expert insights into communication and training illuminated the path for educators to refine their teaching strategies using advanced psychological and interactive techniques. The program’s focus on leveraging role play, quizzes, and play learning not only promises to elevate student interest but also to redefine the standards of academic excellence. As IMS Noida continues to champion the cause of professional development among its faculty, the ripple effects of this program are poised to transform the educational landscape.

As the curtains close on this transformative FDP, the journey towards educational innovation is far from over. The strides made by educators at IMS Noida in redefining their teaching methodologies serve as a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to excellence. With the tools and insights gained, participants are now better equipped to foster a more engaging and effective learning environment, paving the way for future generations to thrive in an ever-changing world.