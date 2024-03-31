Imran Khan, Lekha Washington Secure Karan Johar's Bandra Apartment for ₹9 Lakh Monthly

Bollywood's Imran Khan and his partner Lekha Washington have embarked on a new chapter together, leasing a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's posh Bandra locality from acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar. The deal, which commands a hefty monthly rent of ₹9 lakh, marks a significant move for the couple, coming after Imran's public acknowledgment of their relationship and his divorce from Avantika Malik. This development not only underscores the couple's commitment but also highlights the bustling real estate dynamics within Mumbai's celebrity circles.

New Beginnings for Imran and Lekha

Imran Khan, once a prominent face in Bollywood, alongside his girlfriend Lekha Washington, an artist and designer, have taken a significant step in their relationship by renting a sea-facing apartment in Bandra. This move comes after Imran's confirmation of his separation from his wife, Avantika Malik, and their subsequent divorce. The rented apartment, a property of Karan Johar, is situated in one of Mumbai's most elite neighborhoods, offering the couple not just a new living space but a fresh start amidst the bustling city life.

Insight into the Luxurious Abode

The apartment, boasting a three-story layout with an enviable view of the sea, is located on Carter Road's Clefepete, a