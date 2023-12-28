en English
Business

Improved Handling of IBC Cases in 2024: Legal Experts’ Forecast

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
As we step into 2024, legal experts anticipate a refining of the tribunals’ handling of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The emphasis is on implementing stringent guidelines and improving the infrastructure. Since its introduction in 2016, the IBC has significantly bolstered India’s corporate insolvency framework, successfully resolving 2,622 companies by June 2023.

The Supreme Court’s Role in Clarifying the IBC

The Supreme Court of India has played a pivotal role in removing ambiguities surrounding the IBC. This has led to the creation of a transparent ecosystem for stakeholders. Among the key rulings are the affirmation of provisions related to personal guarantees in insolvency cases. In a landmark judgement in 2023, the court ruled government dues as a lower priority during a company’s liquidation, following resolution process costs, workmen’s dues, and employees’ wages.

The State of the NCLT and the NCLAT

However, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) face an uphill battle. With a backlog of over 21,000 cases as of January 2023, nearly 13,000 of which are related to the IBC, these tribunals need urgent attention. Ajay Monga of SNG Partners advocates for the government to take effective measures to ensure prompt resolution of these pending matters. Delays in the disposal of cases are not only escalating costs but also diminishing enterprise value and impeding recovery.

Financial Health and the Role of the IBC

The Reserve Bank of India reports that the asset quality of Indian banks continued to improve in FY24, with the gross non-performing asset ratio moderating to 3.2% as of September from 3.9% in March. A total of 1.44 crore cases involving an amount of Rupees 8.36 trillion were referred by lenders to various law tribunals, including IBC, and lenders were able to recover only Rupees 1.25 trillion from the overall cases.

As we look ahead to 2024, the resolution of pending IBC matters and the effectiveness of the IBC in the recovery of non-performing assets will be a significant point of focus. With the Supreme Court’s recent rulings clarifying aspects of the IBC, stakeholders can look forward to a more streamlined insolvency process.

Business India Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

