Business

Impressive Growth in Non-Food Credit: A Deep Dive into Indian Banking Sector’s Performance

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Impressive Growth in Non-Food Credit: A Deep Dive into Indian Banking Sector’s Performance

In a remarkable turn of events, the sectoral credit deployment data for Indian banks as of November 2023 reveals that non-food credit has reached a substantial amount of Rs 155.8 trillion. This figure, even after adjustments for a merger, stands at an impressive Rs 150 trillion, marking a significant year-over-year increase of approximately 16.3% and a year-to-date rise of 9.8%.

Non-food Credit Growth Across Sub-Segments

The growth in non-food credit is observed to be consistent across all sub-segments. Notably, there has been a month-on-month growth in credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by 1.2%, and personal loans by 0.8%. These figures precede the full impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent mandate to increase risk weights. This could potentially put a damper on future credit growth.

Revival of Large Industry Sector

The report emphatically stresses the need for the revival of the large industry sector, which currently shows less than 4% year-over-year growth. The large industry sector’s resurgence is deemed crucial to maintaining the momentum in non-food credit growth. The retail and service sectors might experience a slowdown due to the RBI’s actions. On the other hand, private sector credit growth in India showed a slight dip in November, declining to 9.9% from 10% in October. This dip is attributed to pre-election political unrest, economic slowdown, and a decrease in import of capital machinery and industrial raw materials.

Central Bank’s Role

The central bank has raised the policy rate multiple times, leading to an increase in interest rates on customer loans and thereby reducing the amount of loans taken by customers. The central bank is expected to announce contractionary measures to slow the growth of money supply to control surging inflation. Private credit growth fell for 10 consecutive months from November 2022 to September 2023, but increased by 0.40 basis points in October compared to the previous month. Bank deposits have been on the rise, reaching 10.32% in November 2023, thanks to the increase in interest rates after the withdrawal of the single-digit lending rate cap in July. Banks have been grappling with a liquidity crunch, prompting them to build up their liquidity with deposits instead of risky lending.

Business Economy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

