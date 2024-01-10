en English
India’s Elaborate ‘Impregnation Scam’: Exploiting Men with False Promises

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
An elaborate scheme dubbed the ‘impregnation scam’ has been masterminded by a gang in Bihar, northeast India, preying on hundreds of unsuspecting men. This complex web of deceit lured men into a trap by promising substantial monetary rewards for assisting childless women in conceiving a child. The scam, which manipulated both the victims’ financial aspirations and their emotional instincts, ended up fleecing them of their money and personal information.

This intricate fraud scheme, known as the ‘AllIndiaPregnant Job’ internet scam, ensnared its victims with images and videos of married women. The victims, under the premise of helping these women conceive, were told they would receive a ‘huge payday’, with additional incentives if conception occurred. However, the promise of monetary gain and involvement in a seemingly noble cause was nothing more than a cruel mirage.

Exploitation of Trust and Needs

The victims of this scam were not only swindled financially but were also deceived on a deeply personal level. The perpetrators of this scam skillfully manipulated the victims’ desires for financial stability and the emotional appeal of helping create a family. This exploitation of trust and human instincts illustrates a new method of fraud that goes beyond simple monetary deception.

Cybersecurity specialists have warned that innovative scams like this will persist unless there is greater public awareness and more private sector involvement. The success of the impregnation scam can be attributed to the low levels of social media awareness among the victims, many of whom have limited education. As innovative scams continue to evolve, it’s imperative to raise awareness about the various ways individuals can be exploited.

India Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

