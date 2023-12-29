en English
Climate & Environment

IMD Warns of ‘Very Dense’ Fog: 58 Flights Diverted, Delhi and North India Heavily Affected

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:19 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:30 pm EST
IMD Warns of ‘Very Dense’ Fog: 58 Flights Diverted, Delhi and North India Heavily Affected

In a startling manifestation of winter’s grasp, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an urgent warning regarding ‘very dense’ fog conditions. This has triggered significant disruptions in flight schedules, compelling 58 flights to be diverted, all in strict adherence to Captain Minima regulations.

Dense Fog Throws Flight Operations Out of Gear

These alerts and diversions, occurring in the early hours of the morning, were propelled by a weather phenomenon common during winter months, particularly in northern India. The dense fog, notorious for reducing visibility to precarious levels, has created hazardous conditions for transportation. The essence of Captain Minima, the minimum visibility requirements for pilots to land aircraft safely, has been brought into sharp focus. When visibility plunges below these stringent limits, aviation safety protocols demand the rerouting of flights, prioritizing passenger and crew safety above all.

Regions Engulfed, Flights Diverted

Regions like Delhi and other areas in northern India have been enveloped in this dense fog, causing a domino effect of more than a hundred flight delays and 22 train delays. The air quality in Delhi, despite marginal improvement, remains starkly poor, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 356. The IMD has issued warnings for dense fog in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming days. This fog blanket has not only led to large-scale traffic disruptions but also raised potential health risks.

The Longest Spell of Dense Fog

The capital witnessed a dense fog cover for nearly 13 consecutive hours, marking it the longest spell this season, weather officials disclosed on Thursday. The fog drastically reduced visibility below 200 meters at Palam around 8.30pm and plummeted to a mere 50 meters at 10pm. This threw rail and flight operations in the city into disarray. Over 100 flights were delayed since late Wednesday evening, and 58 flight diversions have been reported at the airport in total. At least 22 trains were delayed by more than one hour on Thursday morning. Despite these conditions, no cold day conditions were recorded on Thursday, as winds managed to dissipate the fog.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

