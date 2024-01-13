en English
Education

IITGN’s Science Camp: Empowering Young Minds Towards Science

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
IITGN’s Science Camp: Empowering Young Minds Towards Science

In a bid to inspire and empower female students towards science and technology, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) recently rolled out a two-day Science Camp. This initiative, targeting 91 girl students from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) situated in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, was conducted under the DST-Vigyan Jyoti Initiative.

Nurturing Experimental Capabilities

The primary thrust of the Science Camp was to enhance the students’ experimental prowess, bolster their critical thinking, and polish their problem-solving skills specifically in the science domain. This was achieved by providing an immersive educational experience via a residential format, thereby allowing the students to engage deeply and understand the intricacies of various scientific concepts.

Interactive Learning Approach

The camp activities were structured to be highly interactive and engaging, emphasizing hands-on learning and practical exposure to various scientific phenomena. From conducting science experiments to visiting world-class labs, the participants were given a glimpse into the exciting world of science and research. They also had the opportunity to interact with eminent faculty and scientists at IITGN, further enriching their learning experience.

Beyond Academic Boundaries

But the camp wasn’t just about academics. The students were also exposed to activities by CCL-IITGN, yoga, sports, and more, offering them a taste of the vibrant student life at IITGN. This multidimensional approach aimed at developing a holistic perspective among the students, encouraging them to explore their curiosity and creativity in science beyond the confines of their schools.

As the world moves towards a more technologically driven future, initiatives like these play a crucial role in encouraging more girls to venture into the fields of science and technology, paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse scientific community.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

