IIT Mandi and HPKVN Launch Free Vocational Training Programs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi’s Centre for Continuing Education, in a joint initiative with Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), is launching a suite of cost-free training programs set to commence on January 15, 2024. These programs are open to a broad range of individuals, including those in engineering, BCA, MCA, ITI, polytechnic, as well as teachers, trainers, and working professionals. Registration is open until January 12, 2024.

Comprehensive Skill Development

These new initiatives aim to foster comprehensive professional development, covering soft skills, English speaking, interview preparation, personality development, group discussions, entrepreneurship skills, and startup support. The programs strive to augment the holistic development and career success of the candidates, thereby contributing to the advancement of education and vocational training in the region.

Machine Learning and IoT-based Automation Programs

Among the training programs, the Centre for Continuing Education at IIT Mandi is introducing a certification program in Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT)-based Automation. The Machine Learning program will cover mathematical foundations, Python programming, statistical foundations, data visualization, and pre-processing, among other topics.

The IoT-based Automation program will include sessions on Python programming, Android application development, web development, computer vision, and over 10 IoT projects. These free offline courses are designed to provide both theoretical knowledge and practical skills that have direct applicability in the industry.

Practical Exposure and Placement Support

These programs, sponsored by HPKVN, Shimla in collaboration with IIT Mandi, will offer students the opportunity for practical exposure in advanced IIT labs and provide placement support, further enhancing their career prospects. The duration of each course is one month, providing an intensive and comprehensive learning experience.

In summary, IIT Mandi, in collaboration with HPKVN, is making strides in democratizing access to quality vocational training and contributing to the professional development of individuals across various disciplines. With a focus on both theoretical knowledge and practical, industry-applicable skills, these free training programs stand as a testament to IIT Mandi’s commitment to fostering education and skill development in the region.