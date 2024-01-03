en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

IIT Mandi and HPKVN Launch Free Vocational Training Programs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
IIT Mandi and HPKVN Launch Free Vocational Training Programs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi’s Centre for Continuing Education, in a joint initiative with Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), is launching a suite of cost-free training programs set to commence on January 15, 2024. These programs are open to a broad range of individuals, including those in engineering, BCA, MCA, ITI, polytechnic, as well as teachers, trainers, and working professionals. Registration is open until January 12, 2024.

Comprehensive Skill Development

These new initiatives aim to foster comprehensive professional development, covering soft skills, English speaking, interview preparation, personality development, group discussions, entrepreneurship skills, and startup support. The programs strive to augment the holistic development and career success of the candidates, thereby contributing to the advancement of education and vocational training in the region.

Machine Learning and IoT-based Automation Programs

Among the training programs, the Centre for Continuing Education at IIT Mandi is introducing a certification program in Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT)-based Automation. The Machine Learning program will cover mathematical foundations, Python programming, statistical foundations, data visualization, and pre-processing, among other topics.

The IoT-based Automation program will include sessions on Python programming, Android application development, web development, computer vision, and over 10 IoT projects. These free offline courses are designed to provide both theoretical knowledge and practical skills that have direct applicability in the industry.

Practical Exposure and Placement Support

These programs, sponsored by HPKVN, Shimla in collaboration with IIT Mandi, will offer students the opportunity for practical exposure in advanced IIT labs and provide placement support, further enhancing their career prospects. The duration of each course is one month, providing an intensive and comprehensive learning experience.

In summary, IIT Mandi, in collaboration with HPKVN, is making strides in democratizing access to quality vocational training and contributing to the professional development of individuals across various disciplines. With a focus on both theoretical knowledge and practical, industry-applicable skills, these free training programs stand as a testament to IIT Mandi’s commitment to fostering education and skill development in the region.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mariam Albatool School's €1.6M Debt Written Off by Maltese Government

By Nimrah Khatoon

Guyana Golf Association Celebrates Exceptional 2023, Sets Sight on Ambitious 2024

By Salman Khan

Cebu Technological University Faces Sexual Harassment Scandal

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar University's 'Rattil Project': A Unique Blend of Creativity and Spirituality

By BNN Correspondents

Promise Learning Centre Announces Closure Amidst Financial Crisis ...
@Education · 7 mins
Promise Learning Centre Announces Closure Amidst Financial Crisis ...
heart comment 0
MBD Group Marks 39th Anniversary of Gulab Bhavan with Celebrations and Philanthropy

By Rafia Tasleem

MBD Group Marks 39th Anniversary of Gulab Bhavan with Celebrations and Philanthropy
Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Controversy
Qatar Promotes Digital Safety in Schools with Cybersecurity Educational Curricula

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar Promotes Digital Safety in Schools with Cybersecurity Educational Curricula
Pakistan’s First Teaching Licence Test Unveiled by Sindh Government

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's First Teaching Licence Test Unveiled by Sindh Government
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
41 seconds
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
48 seconds
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
50 seconds
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
52 seconds
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
57 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
1 min
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
1 min
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
1 min
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
1 min
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app