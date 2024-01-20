IIT Madras to Establish New Campus in Sri Lanka: A Boost for Engineering Education

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India's leading engineering institution, has announced plans to build a branch campus in Kandy, Sri Lanka. This move forms part of the institute's wider initiative to extend its international presence. The news of the new campus was revealed as part of Sri Lanka's 2024 Budget, presented by the country's President and Finance Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Preliminary Steps and Future Plans

Prior to the campus's inauguration, a delegation of academics from Sri Lanka will visit IIT Madras for preliminary discussions. Concurrently, a report detailing the courses and framework for the new branch will be submitted to Sri Lanka's University Grants Commission (UGC) by the IIT Madras team.

The Aim of the New Campus

The establishment of this campus is primarily aimed at providing Sri Lankan students with the opportunity to pursue advanced education affordably within their own country. This move is expected to decrease the necessity for students to study abroad. Degrees from IIT Madras are highly recognized and typically lead to secure employment opportunities.

Support from the Indian Government

The Indian government provides scholarships and fellowships to Sri Lankan students at various levels of study at IITs in India. These include undergraduate, postgraduate, and non-formal education opportunities, such as training in classical music and dance. The Indian government reserves nearly 270 slots annually for Sri Lankan students to study in India, with a particular provision of up to 40 seats at notable Indian institutions, including a few for medical studies.

Continuing Expansion

This move follows IIT Madras's prior expansion when the institute opened its first international branch in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The new branch in Sri Lanka will further extend the reach of IIT Madras's world-class engineering education.