IIT Kharagpur Launches Faculty Recruitment Drive with Attractive Salaries

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
IIT Kharagpur Launches Faculty Recruitment Drive with Attractive Salaries

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, one of the nation’s foremost engineering institutions, has declared openings for various faculty positions. The recruitment drive forms part of the institute’s ongoing commitment to maintain its standing as a leading hub for engineering education by bolstering its faculty strength with proficient educators.

Competitive Remuneration and Rigorous Selection Process

A competitive salary range has been set for the roles, with remuneration scaling up to INR 2.37 lakh per month, contingent on the qualifications and experience of the candidates. The selection process, likely to be stringent, aims to ensure that only the most suitable applicants are chosen for the faculty positions.

Aiming for Excellence in Engineering Education

This initiative is indicative of IIT Kharagpur’s continued efforts to attract and retain top-tier academic talent. The institute is dedicated to providing high-quality education, and this recruitment drive underlines its pledge to enhance the learning experience for students by adding to its team of experienced educators.

Openings Across Various Academic Departments

The positions are open across various academic departments and disciplines. The roles include professor, associate professor, and assistant professor. Specific qualifications and experience requirements have been laid out for each position, further detailing the standards that the institute sets for its faculty members.

In conclusion, the recruitment drive by IIT Kharagpur represents the institute’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and its endeavor to shape the future of engineering education in India.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

