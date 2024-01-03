en English
IIT Kanpur Sets Record with 122 IPRs, Tops NIRF Innovation Rankings

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
IIT Kanpur Sets Record with 122 IPRs, Tops NIRF Innovation Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has set a remarkable record in 2023 by filing an unprecedented 122 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs), taking its total to a staggering 1039 IPRs. The patents cover a broad range of domains, including MedTech and Nano Technology, with inventions such as a portable medical suction device and a continuous lung health monitoring system making significant strides in healthcare innovation.

Unwavering Commitment to Innovation

In a testament to its unwavering commitment to research and innovation, IIT Kanpur has secured the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023 in the ‘Innovation’ category. This recognition, alongside an impressive IPR tally, underscores the institute’s role as a technology development leader and its successful collaboration with industry partners.

A Plethora of Noteworthy Inventions

Among the 122 IPRs filed in 2023, some of the standout innovations include solid-state sodium-ion batteries, a Braille learning device, and healthcare solutions that have the potential to revolutionize medical practices. The patents filed by IIT Kanpur in 2023 also include 4 US and 2 China patents, further expanding its global footprint.

The Role of the IP and Technology Transfer Office

The IP and Technology Transfer Office at IIT Kanpur plays a crucial role in facilitating the dissemination of academic technologies to the commercial sector. It’s thanks to this department that IIT Kanpur boasts an impressive licensing rate of around 14% to industry partners, facilitating increased technology transfer transactions and contributing to the institute’s reputation as a hub of innovation.

Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

