IIT Hyderabad Wins Rs 60 Cr DST Grant for Revolutionary SATHI-CISCoM Centre

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has marked a significant milestone by securing a Rs 60 crore grant from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Sophisticated Analytical & Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) scheme. This grant earmarks the establishment of the Centre for In-Situ and Correlative Microscopy (SATHI-CISCoM), a pioneering facility led by Prof BS Murty and Dr Sai Rama Krishna Malladi, poised to revolutionize real-time characterisation for research across various domains.

Unveiling SATHI-CISCoM: A New Era of Research

The establishment of SATHI-CISCoM at IIT Hyderabad introduces an unparalleled resource for researchers and industries alike, enabling in-depth analysis and characterisation across multiple scales in real time. This facility is not only the first of its kind in India but also sets a precedent for future research infrastructure, combining efforts from 15 leading academic, research, and industrial organizations. The collaborative support, amounting to over Rs 16 crore, underscores the widespread recognition of SATHI-CISCoM’s potential to advance scientific and industrial research in the country.

Collaborative Excellence and Innovation

Under the leadership of Prof BS Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, and Dr Sai Rama Krishna Malladi as the Principal Investigator, the SATHI-CISCoM initiative stands as a testament to collaborative innovation. The centre's establishment is supported by a robust network of partners, including the University of Hyderabad, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur, and Bharat Biotech, among others. This collaboration aims to harness sophisticated microscopy techniques to foster advancements in physical sciences, chemistry, biology, and pharmaceutical studies, addressing complex scientific challenges through a multidisciplinary approach.

Implications and Future Prospects

The DST's substantial investment in SATHI-CISCoM at IIT Hyderabad signifies a strategic move towards strengthening India’s research infrastructure and capabilities. By facilitating cutting-edge characterisation and analysis, the centre is set to propel fundamental and industrial research to new heights, fostering innovation and development across various fields. As the SATHI-CISCoM facility becomes operational, its impact on scientific discovery and industrial advancement is anticipated to be profound, marking a new chapter in India’s journey towards becoming a global research and development hub.