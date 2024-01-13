en English
Agriculture

IIT Guwahati Creates Novel Solution for Organic Waste Management

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
IIT Guwahati Creates Novel Solution for Organic Waste Management

In a significant stride towards sustainable waste management, researchers at the Waste Management Research Group (WMRG) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have unveiled a groundbreaking method for organic waste management. The innovative technique fuses Rotary Drum Composting (RDC) with Vermicomposting (RDVC), enabling municipal corporations to transform organic waste into valuable commodities such as nutrient-rich soil conditioners.

Revolutionizing Organic Waste Management

The unique approach developed by the WMRG team, led by Prof Ajay S Kalamdhad, optimizes RDC and integrates it with vermicomposting, trimming the biodegradation period to a mere 27 days. The final product is non-toxic and safe for use as a soil conditioner with a total nitrogen content of 4.2%. This ingenious combination proves particularly effective in dealing with invasive aquatic weeds like water hyacinth, notoriously difficult to manage.

A Leap Towards Eco-Friendly Solutions

Traditional RDC is capable of processing various organic materials into compost in just 20 days, slashing waste volume by 60-70%. However, it falls short by producing lower quality compost. Vermicomposting, on the other hand, yields superior quality compost, but the lengthy process of at least 60 days makes it impractical for urban waste management. The WMRG team’s solution strikes a balance between these two techniques, offering an efficient and eco-friendly alternative.

From Lab to Market

The efficacy of this integrated RDVC method has been corroborated in both laboratory and large-scale tests at IIT Guwahati’s Solid Waste Laboratory. The study’s findings have been published in prestigious journals, and the technology has successfully been commercialized through The Apshisht Management and Environmental Research Pvt Ltd. The product, ‘Mati Dhan Organic Vermicompost Fertilizer Manure for Plants’, is currently available on Amazon and INDIAMART, marking a significant advancement in organic waste management.

Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

