IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for Postgraduate Programme in Society and Culture

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has thrown open its doors for applications to its postgraduate program in Society and Culture. The deadline for submissions is February 10, 2024, and eligibility extends to individuals with a bachelor's degree across any field.

Interdisciplinary Learning for Holistic Development

In a world where the lines of demarcation between various fields are gradually blurring, IIT Gandhinagar's MA in Society and Culture fosters an interdisciplinary approach. This program prepares graduates for a diverse range of professional roles, from non-profit organizations and academia to industry-specific jobs in journalism, media, communications, writing, and human resources.

The curriculum of this program goes beyond the conventional. It encourages students to develop a multifaceted understanding of social and cultural issues, emphasizing the interconnectedness of various academic disciplines.

Research Opportunities and Financial Support

The program does not limit its scope to classroom learning. It provides students with ample opportunities to engage in various research activities, including fieldwork, ethnographic research, and visits to historical sites in Gujarat. Furthermore, IIT Gandhinagar upholds the potential of its students by offering them unique travel opportunities under the IIT Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowships and supports them to present their research at international conferences with travel scholarships of up to Rs 60,000.

Exploring Humanities and Social Sciences

At its core, the course intends to deepen the students' exposure to disciplines within the Humanities and Social Sciences. It encompasses an array of subjects, including history, cultural studies, literature, translation studies, sociology, political science, and anthropology, offering a broad spectrum of knowledge and understanding.

Not only does this program enhance the academic and research prospects of the students, but it also opens doors for graduates to pursue international PhD opportunities, further amplifying their career trajectories.