IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for its Renowned Masters in Cognitive Science Program

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) has started accepting applications for its Masters in Cognitive Science program. Introduced in 2013, this program is distinguished by its innovative and comprehensive curriculum. It offers multidisciplinary courses in Psychology, Philosophy, Computation, and Neuroscience, providing students with a deep understanding of mind, brain, and cognition.

A Pioneer in Cognitive Science Education

IIT Gandhinagar was the first among the IITs to introduce a Masters program in Cognitive Science and has consistently been recognized for its high-quality research in the field. The program’s forward-thinking curriculum is not only theoretical but also includes integrated laboratory courses. These cover research methodologies and experimental techniques such as Behavioral studies, Physiological measurements, Eye tracking, Motion tracking, Brain Stimulation, and Brain mapping with EEG and functional MRI. This hands-on approach equips students with practical skills that are crucial in the realm of cognitive science.

Internships and Financial Support

Another unique feature of the M.Sc. program at IIT Gandhinagar is the two-month summer internship. Students get the opportunity to intern at top Indian institutes and even have the chance to go abroad with competitive fellowships. Furthermore, IIT Gandhinagar provides financial assistance through the ‘On-Campus Employment Opportunities Programmes’ and offers travel grants for students to present their research at conferences.

Wide Spectrum of Career Opportunities

Graduates of the M.Sc. program have a wide range of career opportunities waiting for them. Industries like UX, data analysis, product development, AI, cognitive rehabilitation, and robotics are always on the lookout for professionals with a background in cognitive science. Additionally, there are academic roles in teaching and research, and the program also opens up prospects for international Ph.D. programs. Alumni have successfully enrolled in top universities across Europe, North America, and Asia, and some have even established tech startups.