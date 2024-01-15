en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

IIT Delhi Launches App to Boost Student Volunteering: Positive Response from Student Body

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
IIT Delhi Launches App to Boost Student Volunteering: Positive Response from Student Body

In a noteworthy move, the National Service Scheme (NSS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced a new mobile application christened ‘NSS IIT Delhi’. This innovative solution is aimed at revamping and amplifying the volunteering process for students at the institution. The brainchild of student programmer Abhishek, the app was created with the support of tech mentors, the Office of the Dean of Students, and the Computer Service Centre (CSC) at IIT Delhi.

Revolutionizing Volunteering with Technology

The NSS IIT Delhi app comes with several features designed to simplify the process of volunteering. It enables students to register as volunteers, discover nearby projects, keep track of their volunteer hours, and establish connections with fellow volunteers. In a world increasingly reliant on digital platforms, this app is a testament to how technology can streamline processes and foster community engagement.

A Multitude of Functionalities

Alongside its primary functionalities, the app also includes tools for tracking blood donation and scribe requests. An integrated map is part of the package, assisting users in locating these requests. Furthermore, the app provides a map of the IIT Delhi campus with live tracking capabilities, a valuable resource for students navigating the sprawling campus. Important contact numbers and information about campus hangout spots are other features that make the app a comprehensive tool for students.

Embracing the App

The NSS IIT Delhi app has been met with a positive reception from the student body. This is reflected in the thousands of registrations it has received and its high ratings on both Google Play and the App Store. It’s clear that the app has struck a chord with the students, serving as a testament to the successful integration of technology in enhancing community service efforts.

0
Education India Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
The French Minister of Education, Amelie Oudea-Castera, finds herself embroiled in a maelstrom of controversy following damning allegations of falsification over the education of her children. A recent report by French daily, Liberation, starkly contradicts the Minister’s earlier claims that her decision to enrol her children in private schooling was due to a deficit in
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Bedworth Police Target School Parking Violations, Issue Tickets
11 mins ago
Bedworth Police Target School Parking Violations, Issue Tickets
Florida's Battle with Soaring Student Absenteeism: A Deep Dive
16 mins ago
Florida's Battle with Soaring Student Absenteeism: A Deep Dive
Young Hero: 11-Year-Old Saves Two Lives in a Day
2 mins ago
Young Hero: 11-Year-Old Saves Two Lives in a Day
Kenya's Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities
6 mins ago
Kenya's Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities
Country Radio Broadcasters Announces 2024 Scholarship Awardees
10 mins ago
Country Radio Broadcasters Announces 2024 Scholarship Awardees
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
16 seconds
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
48 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
1 min
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
1 min
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
1 min
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
1 min
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
1 min
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
1 min
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
1 min
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
29 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
47 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app