IIT Bombay to Launch Groundbreaking Dual Degree Programme in Quantum Science and Technology

In a landmark move, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is primed to unveil an Interdisciplinary Dual Degree Programme (IDDDP) in Quantum Science and Technology (QST). This pioneering initiative sets a new benchmark in India’s education system, magnifying the country’s focus on emerging technologies.

Unveiling the Quantum Leap in Education

This sophisticated two-year program will immerse students in the fascinating world of QST, offering specialized courses coupled with pragmatic project work. The project facet of the program will be executed within the research groups affiliated with the Centre of Excellence in Quantum Information Computing Science and Technology (QuICST).

Open Opportunities for BTech Students

The IDDDP in QST is open to BTech students from any discipline at IIT Bombay, reflecting the institute’s commitment to fostering interdisciplinary learning. The specifics regarding prerequisites for enrolling in the program have not been disclosed yet. However, they will soon be accessible on the official website, quicst.org/academics, providing prospective students with a comprehensive understanding of the eligibility criteria.

QuICST: Spearheading Quantum Education and Research

The QuICST, responsible for orchestrating this course offering, was inaugurated in August 2022. Its inception symbolized IIT Bombay’s dedicated commitment to propelling education and research in the domain of quantum technology. The center has also been exploring partnerships with other engineering or technology institutions, aiming to incorporate quantum technologies into their syllabi, thereby widening the reach of this revolutionary field.

With the launch of this dual degree program, IIT Bombay is paving the way for a new era of quantum education in India, equipping the country’s youth with the necessary tools to navigate and contribute to the future of technology.