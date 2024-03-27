IISc Researchers Revolutionize Construction with CO2-Infused Materials, Reducing Cement and Sand Usage

At the forefront of sustainable construction, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) is making strides in addressing the dual challenge of resource scarcity and carbon emissions. By innovatively storing carbon dioxide from industrial flue gas in excavated soil and C&D waste, the team at IISc.'s Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST) is not only tackling environmental issues but also enhancing the construction sector's material efficiency.

Revolutionizing Material Science

Under the guidance of Assistant Professor Souradeep Gupta, the CST team has taken a significant leap towards sustainable construction. Their groundbreaking work involves replacing natural sand with CO2-treated C&D waste in mortar, achieving a remarkable 20-22% increase in compressive strength. Furthermore, their experiments with injecting CO2 gas into clayey soil have shown promising results in improving soil stabilization, which is crucial for the bulk engineering performance of construction materials.

3D-Printable Innovations

The innovation doesn't stop there. The IISc. team has successfully developed 3D-printable materials from excavated soil stabilized with an eco-friendly mix of binders, including Portland cement, blast furnace slag, and fly ash. This development not only promotes the reuse of excavated soil but also significantly reduces the reliance on cement and natural sand by up to 50%. The use of these materials in construction projects promises a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to building, highlighting the potential for wide-scale adoption in the industry.

Path Towards Sustainability

These efforts by the IISc. researchers are a testament to the potential of scientific innovation in tackling global challenges. By focusing on CO2 utilization and sequestration, the CST team aligns itself with national decarbonization targets, offering a scalable and feasible technology for manufacturing low-carbon building products. Their work not only contributes to the sustainability of the construction sector but also paves the way for a greener, more resource-efficient future.

The implications of this research are far-reaching, offering a glimpse into the future of construction where sustainability and efficiency are at the core. As the world grapples with environmental challenges, the work being done at the IISc. serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that through innovation and dedication, we can build a more sustainable world for generations to come.