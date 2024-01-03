IIMs Face Challenges in Securing Summer Placements, Reports HirePro

In an unusual turn of events, India’s premier Institutes of Management (IIMs), renowned for their efficient placement records, are facing challenges in securing summer placements this year. According to a recent report by recruitment solution provider, HirePro, only three of the six older IIMs – Ahmedabad, Calcutta, and Lucknow – have achieved 100 percent summer placements. In contrast, others like Bangalore, Indore, and Kozhikode are still in the process. Among the newer IIMs, only IIM Mumbai has completed its placement process.

A Break from Tradition

This prolonged placement season marks a stark contrast to the past decade’s quick placement process. Even amid the pandemic, IIMs managed to secure full placement with increased stipends. The summer internships hold a significant place as they often pave the way for pre-placement offers (PPOs), accounting for 50-70 percent of the final job offers for students.

Declining Stipends

Alongside the slow placement process, the median stipends at premier IIMs have seen a drop. They’ve fallen from the range of Rs 1.5-2.7 lakh per month to Rs 1.3-1.7 lakh. The highest stipends have also decreased from over Rs 6.5 lakh to around Rs 4 lakh.

The ‘Dream Offer’ Dilemma

Another intriguing aspect of this placement season is the diminished use of the ‘dream offer’ option. This option, which allows students to seek better opportunities even after receiving an offer, was not widely applied this year. The step was taken to ensure that every student could secure at least one offer.

The report thus indicates a tougher job market and raises questions about the potential implications this may have on the final placement season. It also points towards larger economic trends and challenges, including the impact of AI and automation in the job market, and the ongoing tech slowdown. These developments signal significant changes in the landscape of education and employment in the country.