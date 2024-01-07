IIMC New Delhi Invites Applications for PG Diploma Courses

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi has commenced the application process for its Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses for the academic year 2024-2025. With the admission process in full swing since January 5, the institution has extended an invitation to prospective candidates to apply through the official Common University Entrance Test (CUET) portal, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The window for application submission remains open until January 24.

Course Offerings and Seat Availability

The PG Diploma courses offered by the IIMC fall under the umbrella of the CUET PG and are denoted by the question paper code COQP17. In addition to these courses, the institution will conduct separate entrance exams for language-specific PG Diploma courses in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, and Urdu.

As part of the admission notification, the institution has disclosed the availability of seats for various courses. This includes 51 seats for the PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism (bilingual in English and Hindi) and seats for the PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations (also bilingual).

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for admission, applicants must be in possession of a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or be in their final year of study. However, for final year students, certain conditions are applied regarding provisional documentation.

The cut-off date for age eligibility varies by category. Candidates of the general category must have been born on or after August 1, 1999, OBC candidates on or after August 1, 1996, and SC/ST/PWD candidates on or after August 1, 1994. These dates correspond to maximum age limits of 25, 28, and 30 years respectively as of August 1, 2024.

Registration on the CUET portal is mandatory for all candidates before initiating the application process. This move is part of IIMC’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and transparent admission procedure, opening doors to aspirants across the country aiming to shape their future in the dynamic world of mass communication.