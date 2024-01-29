IIM Sambalpur Hosts IDE Bootcamp: Catalyzing Innovation and Entrepreneurship

IIM Sambalpur, one of India's prominent management institutions, recently played host to a 5-day 'Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp (Phase II)' sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC). The bootcamp was virtually inaugurated by Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, from its headquarters in New Delhi. The event saw enthusiastic participation from 81 startups, including a significant representation of 40 startups from the state of Odisha.

Boosting Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The bootcamp underlines the Indian government's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, design, and entrepreneurship among the country's youth. This aligns with the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the transformation of India into a global hub for innovation-driven enterprises. The bootcamp aimed to enhance and nurture these vital skills among the Indian youth, thereby bolstering India's global standing in these sectors. Innovation as a 'soft power' was a key theme of the event, resonating deeply with the participants.

From Job Seekers to Job Creators

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, the Director of IIM Sambalpur, underscored the interconnectedness of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship during the event. He highlighted the transformation of students and innovators into job creators, not just job seekers, as a critical aspect of achieving a lasting impact on industries and markets. This emphasis reflects a shift in thought leadership and policy approach, aiming to create a robust, self-sustaining ecosystem that encourages and supports entrepreneurial ventures.

Event Highlights

The event featured an introductory address by Prof Diwahar Nadar and was concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Ishika Jaiswal. The participants had the opportunity to exhibit their innovations, tour the local area, and present their pitches in front of expert panels. The IDE Bootcamps serve as a testament to the government’s dedication to nurturing and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, a key pillar of India's economic development strategy.