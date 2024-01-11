IIM Sambalpur Hosts FDP for OUAT Faculty: Fostering Growth in Agricultural Management Education

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur recently concluded a distinctive Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for mid-career faculty members from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT). The program was designed to foster professional growth and development within the context of management education in the agricultural sector.

Fostering Growth and Expanding Knowledge

A total of 36 faculty members, divided into two batches, participated in this unique residential program. The FDP underscored the importance of understanding the basic principles of general management, innovative pedagogical techniques including case methods, advanced research methodologies, and in-depth exploration of specific domains.

Objective and Themes of the FDP

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, the director of IIM Sambalpur, outlined the objective of the FDP as fostering professional development that aligns with the dynamic nature of education. He stressed the importance of knowledge generation within organizations. The program tackled various themes such as case studies, conceptual frameworks, group discussions, collaborative activities, and experiential knowledge exchange.

Leadership and Resource Support

Professors Anand Hindolia and Merlin Nandy helmed the FDP, providing guidance and expertise to the participating faculty members. Dr. Rama Chandra Dash supplemented the program with additional resources, enhancing the depth and reach of the sessions.

Comprehensive Coverage of Key Topics

The FDP sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from teaching methods and communication strategies to academic leadership, innovation, and university performance improvement. The role of IT in learning, collaboration for academic excellence, and the implications of NEP 2020 on agricultural academic development were also discussed, providing a comprehensive, well-rounded approach to management education in agriculture.