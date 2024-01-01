IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Invites Applications for Junior Assistant Role

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, Noida Campus, has thrown open its doors to potential candidates for the role of Junior Assistant in the Admissions Office. This is an 11-month contractual role, presenting an exciting opportunity for qualified individuals to become a part of one of the premier management institutes in the country. The institute is seeking applications from dynamic and motivated individuals who meet the required qualifications and experience.

Essential Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent CGPA. This degree must be from a University Grants Commission (UGC) recognized university or a renowned institute. The role also demands a thorough knowledge of computer operations. It is essential for the applicant to have excellent written and oral communication skills in English. Furthermore, a minimum of three years of post-graduate work experience is mandatory.

Salary and Age Limit

The selected candidate will be compensated with a monthly salary ranging from ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 35,000. The maximum permissible age for the applicants is 30 years. This makes the position an ideal opportunity for young professionals looking to make their mark in the education sector.

Application and Selection Process

The deadline for submitting applications is January 15, 2024, 5 pm. Applications must be submitted through the provided Google Form link. The hiring process includes a written test and an interview. Shortlisted candidates must present their original educational and professional certificates, documents related to work experience, and proof of age for verification during the final selection.