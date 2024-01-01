en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Invites Applications for Junior Assistant Role

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:31 pm EST
IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Invites Applications for Junior Assistant Role

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, Noida Campus, has thrown open its doors to potential candidates for the role of Junior Assistant in the Admissions Office. This is an 11-month contractual role, presenting an exciting opportunity for qualified individuals to become a part of one of the premier management institutes in the country. The institute is seeking applications from dynamic and motivated individuals who meet the required qualifications and experience.

Essential Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent CGPA. This degree must be from a University Grants Commission (UGC) recognized university or a renowned institute. The role also demands a thorough knowledge of computer operations. It is essential for the applicant to have excellent written and oral communication skills in English. Furthermore, a minimum of three years of post-graduate work experience is mandatory.

Salary and Age Limit

The selected candidate will be compensated with a monthly salary ranging from ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 35,000. The maximum permissible age for the applicants is 30 years. This makes the position an ideal opportunity for young professionals looking to make their mark in the education sector.

Application and Selection Process

The deadline for submitting applications is January 15, 2024, 5 pm. Applications must be submitted through the provided Google Form link. The hiring process includes a written test and an interview. Shortlisted candidates must present their original educational and professional certificates, documents related to work experience, and proof of age for verification during the final selection.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

12 New Year's Resolutions to Help Combat Climate Change

By BNN Correspondents

The Uncertain Future of American Higher Education: Declining College Enrollment and the Burden of Student Debt

By Saboor Bayat

College Majors' Impact on Career Prospects and Earnings: A Study

By Olalekan Adigun

Childhood Neighborhoods Shape Future Economic Status: A Groundbreaking ...
@Education · 35 mins
Childhood Neighborhoods Shape Future Economic Status: A Groundbreaking ...
heart comment 0
Delayed FAFSA Launch Brings Changes and Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Delayed FAFSA Launch Brings Changes and Challenges
Somalia’s Major Step: Recruiting 3000 Teachers to Revitalize Education

By Nimrah Khatoon

Somalia's Major Step: Recruiting 3000 Teachers to Revitalize Education
Mponi LA S.H.S. Gears Up for 2024 Despite Science and Maths Quiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mponi LA S.H.S. Gears Up for 2024 Despite Science and Maths Quiz
UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: A Balancing Act

By BNN Correspondents

UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: A Balancing Act
Latest Headlines
World News
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing
2 mins
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing
Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
3 mins
Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
4 mins
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
5 mins
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
7 mins
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
7 mins
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
9 mins
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
11 mins
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
12 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
27 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
33 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
38 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
39 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
55 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
57 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app