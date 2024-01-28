IIM Kashipur's Agri Start-up Expo Concludes with Major Funding Announcements

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has successfully concluded Uttishtha 2024, the 7th edition of its eminent agri start-up expo. The two-day event, organized by the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (FIED) and the E-Cell at IIM Kashipur, showcased an array of innovative startups from across the nation, underlining the creativity and potential of Indian entrepreneurs.

Government Support to Startups

The expo witnessed the disbursement of a total of Rs 14.6 crores to various startups under government support schemes. A significant Rs 1.35 crore was allotted to 13 Agri-focused startups for FY 23-24 through the RKVY RAFTAAR RABI scheme by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Furthermore, an additional sum of Rs 2.89 crores was sanctioned to 13 startups under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme.

FIED's Role in Nurturing Startups

Since its inception in 2018, IIM Kashipur's FIED has proven instrumental in supporting startups such as Bijak, Loopworm, Greenpod Labs, InfyU Labs, Agronxt, Industill, and Ikayu Foodlabs to secure over Rs 320 crores in funding from venture capital firms and angel investors. The RKVY RAFTAAR RABI scheme, implemented by FIED, has played a crucial role in providing business training and funding to over 200 startups, 68 of which are agri-focused.

Spotlight on Agri Startups

The agri fair featured 100 promising agri-startups and community businesses from the Uttarakhand hills, drawing attention to their contributions to the agricultural industry. The event also included the Scaleup Pitchathon, a national startup pitching competition, where the top three innovative ventures were awarded out of more than 100 government-recognized startups.

During Uttishtha '24, 13 Agri-focused startups were honored and provided with Rs 1.30 crores in support by the Ministry of Agriculture & Family Welfare. The event also staged Udaan 7.0, a National Business Plan Competition, where the top 7 teams out of over 300 were awarded a total of Rs 50,000 in cash prizes.

The Director of IIM Kashipur, Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, reasserted the institute's commitment to nurturing the startup ecosystem. The Government of India's support has been crucial for sustaining incubator activities in higher education institutions. Prof. Safal Batra, managing director of FIED and chairperson of E-Cell at IIM Kashipur, noted the institution's recognition as a leader in entrepreneurship across India. The Atal Community Innovation Centre, granted by NITI Aayog, is set to train 15 farmer-producer organizations (FPOs) in Uttarakhand, further bolstering the agricultural sector.