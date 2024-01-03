en English
IIM Indore Inaugurates First CMO Batch, Aims for Cleaner Cities

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
IIM Indore Inaugurates First CMO Batch, Aims for Cleaner Cities

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, has launched its inaugural batch for Madhya Pradesh’s chief municipal officers (CMOs), marking a new chapter in the institute’s commitment to sustainable urban initiatives. A group of 22 CMOs will embark on a journey to enhance their strategic efforts in sustainable waste management and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) practices, reflecting a state-specific approach.

Leadership and Collective Engagement for Cleaner Cities

In his inaugural address, IIM Indore’s director, Prof Himanshu Rai, underlined the importance of collective engagement and adaptable leadership styles. He emphasized that these elements are instrumental in guiding municipal corporations towards cleaner cities. Prof Rai drew heavily from Indore’s success story, which has been recognized as India’s cleanest city, asserting that such feats can be replicated across the state and eventually across the nation.

Emphasizing Environmental Stewardship

Prof Rai also highlighted IIM Indore’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, stating that sustainable waste management and WASH are not mere options, but indispensable duties. This sentiment was echoed by Prof Subin Sudhir, who stressed the program’s ultimate aim of contributing to a cleaner nation. Prof Shruti Tewari further emphasized the campus’s dedication to sustainability.

Comprehensive Course Coverage

The program offers extensive coverage of essential aspects of urban management, including Solid Waste Management, Water Management Techniques, Circular Economy strategies, Project Management, Financial Management for sustainability, and Public Participation in Waste Segregation. The course also includes a field trip to the Indore Municipal Corporation, providing the CMOs with a first-hand experience of an exemplary urban waste management model.

In the backdrop of this initiative, IIMs have begun their placement process for MBA/PGP, witnessing an increase in both the highest and average salary packages in 2023, despite prevailing economic challenges. It is a testament to the enduring value of IIM’s education, even as they continue to expand their influence to crucial sectors like urban management.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

