IICT Srinagar: The First Accredited Textile Testing Laboratory in J&K

The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) in Srinagar has carved a niche in history by becoming the first Accredited Textile Testing Laboratory in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). This accreditation, granted by the Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratory (NABL), is hailed as a landmark event by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Boosting Credibility and Recognition

KCCI has affirmed that this accomplishment will bestow the necessary credibility and recognition on the testing services provided by the IICT, ensuring they meet National and International Quality Standards. The trade body has recognised their profound involvement with the IICT, significantly contributing to its growth and expansion.

Gratitude Expressed

KCCI has extended its gratitude towards IICT Director Zubair Ahmad, the Government of India, the J&K Government, and institute officials for their invaluable efforts in procuring the accreditation. The KCCI believes that this new status of IICT will be beneficial for local manufacturers and exporters of Kashmir Handmade products.

Commitment to Continued Support

The trade body has pledged to perpetuate their support for the Institute’s future endeavors, thereby fostering the continued growth of the Kashmir textile industry. This accreditation not only marks a significant milestone for IICT but also reflects the unwavering commitment and dedication of all those involved in achieving this prestigious recognition.