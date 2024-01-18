IGP Kashmir Reviews Security Arrangements for Republic Day 2024

On January 18, Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Kashmir Zone, Virdi Kumar Birdi, spearheaded a meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir. The focus of the gathering was to assess and deliberate on the approaches required for the forthcoming Republic Day 2024 celebrations. The conclave encompassed various facets vital for a secure and organized event, including crowd control, traffic management, updates on intelligence, and the strategic positioning of police personnel.

Emphasis on Traffic Management

Birdi underscored the significance of effective traffic control for the event and directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic City to formulate a comprehensive traffic plan. He also mandated the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar to work in tandem with the Traffic Police to ensure efficient traffic flow and minimal disruptions.

High Alertness and Precision Required

The IGP extolled the efforts of the police force and stressed the necessity for maintaining high alertness levels. Officers at the meeting showcased their detailed plans for augmenting security and facilitating the orderly conduct of the event. They were assigned specific tasks, to be executed with precision.

Attendance by Police Dignitaries

The event also saw the attendance of various dignitaries from the police department, including Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and SSPs from different divisions. This meeting is indicative of the seriousness with which the security arrangements for Republic Day 2024 are being undertaken, reflecting a high level of alertness and preparations in Kashmir.