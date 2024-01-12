en English
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir, Birdi, during his visit to a drug de-addiction center in Baramulla, expressed the police’s unwavering commitment to combating the menace of narco-terrorism. The visit highlighted the urgent need to prioritize cases related to drug trafficking and underscored the effective use of laws like the PIT-NDPS Act and NDPS Act to act against drug peddlers.

Commending the Local Force

In his address, Birdi commended the Baramulla police for their relentless actions against drug peddlers. He acknowledged the significant progress made by the district police in addressing the drug menace, a problem that has been plaguing society for years.

Calling For Stricter Endeavors

However, the IGP also recognized the necessity for further, stricter efforts to entirely eradicate drugs from society. He emphasized that it is not merely a battle for the police but a societal issue that requires collective participation. Beyond legal action, Birdi highlighted the need for societal intervention, urging for public cooperation in reporting any illicit activities related to drugs.

Fostering Community Cooperation

According to the IGP, the police aim to work alongside the community to remove the threat of drugs from society. This cooperative endeavor necessitates the active participation of citizens in reporting suspicious activities, thereby aiding the police in their fight against narco-terrorism. Furthermore, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy for a crackdown against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots, and cross-border smuggling in a meeting concerning development and security in Jammu Division.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

