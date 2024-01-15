en English
IGI Airport Addresses Flight Delays Amid Severe Fog Conditions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi has been grappling with significant disruptions recently, leading to challenges for passengers and stakeholders. Responding to an inquiry from India Today, the airport has sought to clarify the circumstances that have led to the delays and the measures being taken to tackle the situation.

Impact of Dense Fog on Flight Operations

IGI Airport has experienced severe flight delays and cancellations due to low visibility and dense fog conditions. The severe weather conditions have had a far-reaching impact on the airport’s flight operations. As a result, 168 flights were delayed, and 84 flights were cancelled. The airport typically manages about 60 departures and arrivals per hour, but the intense fog led to a halt in flight departures and limited arrivals to 15 during a six-hour period.

Challenges Faced by Passengers

Passengers bore the brunt of these disruptions, with prolonged waiting times on the aircraft before deboarding, leading to chaotic conditions at the airport. Major airlines, such as IndiGo, acknowledged the impact on their operations and issued apologies for the inconvenience caused to passengers. The situation was further compounded by the fact that similar fog conditions disrupted flight and train services in Delhi the previous day.

Weather Conditions and Air Quality

The impact of the weather on flight operations was not limited to Delhi. Major airlines also highlighted that adverse weather in Kolkata might affect flights. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi improved from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category. The ongoing situation at IGI Airport underscores the critical role that weather conditions play in air travel and the need for effective measures to mitigate the impact of such disruptions.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

