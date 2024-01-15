en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

IFS Officer’s Video of Elephant Mother and Calf Sparks Emotional Response

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
IFS Officer’s Video of Elephant Mother and Calf Sparks Emotional Response

In an engaging display of nature’s raw emotional tapestry, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Parveen Kaswan, recently shared a video that has since tugged at the heartstrings of social media users globally. The video, a simple yet deeply moving tableau, vividly captures an elephant and its calf in a forest, with the mother elephant protectively crossing a path with her offspring.

The Elephant Maternal Bond

Viewers of the video were privy to a sight that encapsulates the universal essence of motherhood – protection and love. The elephant mother, towering yet gentle, is seen cautiously navigating the forest path, her young one safely cocooned from potential threats by her imposing presence. This touching display of maternal care and affection resonated deeply with viewers, garnering around 40,000 views and eliciting a bevy of emotional responses.

Public Response and Impact

As an IFS officer, Kaswan’s career offers him a unique vantage point from which he can observe and share these poignant moments in nature. His social media post provided a glimpse into this world, sparking admiration for his profession and the kind of experiences it affords. The video stirred a variety of reactions, with some users expressing their emotional impact from the scene, while others voiced their admiration for Kaswan’s role in witnessing such instances of love and protection in the wilderness.

From the Anti-Poaching Tower

Recorded from an anti-poaching tower, the video provides a testament to the success of conservation efforts in India. It depicts the secure environment that the forest provides for these majestic creatures, allowing for such intimate moments to occur. As the video continues to make rounds on the internet, it serves as a reminder of the delicate balance of nature and the enduring bond between a mother and her offspring, irrespective of the species.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
17 seconds ago
ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India's Energy Security
In a major boost to India’s energy security, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has discovered two large natural gas reserves in the Mahanadi basin block, located in the Bay of Bengal. This significant find is the outcome of ONGC’s deep-water exploration efforts within block MN-DWHP-2018/1, acquired in the third round of auctions under
ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India's Energy Security
Audit Reveals Massive Failure in Delivering Financial Aid to Delhi Students
1 min ago
Audit Reveals Massive Failure in Delivering Financial Aid to Delhi Students
Sabarimala Sannidhanam Gears Up for Makarajyoti Darshan Amidst Tragedy
1 min ago
Sabarimala Sannidhanam Gears Up for Makarajyoti Darshan Amidst Tragedy
Amitabh Bachchan Buys Property in Ayodhya, Reflects Confidence in City's Potential
31 seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan Buys Property in Ayodhya, Reflects Confidence in City's Potential
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
38 seconds ago
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day
59 seconds ago
Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
31 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
38 seconds
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
53 seconds
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
56 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
1 min
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
1 min
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
1 min
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
1 min
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
1 min
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
21 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app