IFS Officer Sparks Conversation on Littering in Forests: ‘Behave Like Animals’

In a recent social media wave, Parween Kaswan, an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), has sparked a conversation on littering in forests. Kaswan shared photographs of a cleanliness drive, led by range officer Dukchen Bhutia, that involved collecting trash left behind by tourists in a mountainous region. What has caught the public’s attention, however, is Kaswan’s accompanying message advising people to ‘behave like animals’ when visiting forests. The implication? Unlike humans, animals don’t leave waste behind.

A Message Resonates

Kaswan’s post has struck a chord with netizens, garnering over 51,000 views and a multitude of retweets. The message has prompted responses from frustrated commenters expressing dismay over the prevalent disregard for proper trash disposal in natural areas. Some have suggested punitive measures such as fines and mandatory environmental protection fees for those who litter.

A Call for Education

Beyond the immediate outcry, Kaswan’s post has ignited discussions on the necessity for education. Commenters believe that fostering a sense of environmental stewardship should begin in the home and continue in schools. The consensus is that instilling respect for natural environments from a young age may be the key to preventing such disrespect for nature in the future.

Reporting on the Ground

The story was brought to light by Arfa Javaid, a journalist with the Hindustan Times’ Delhi team. Specializing in trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content, Javaid has shed light on an issue that calls for immediate attention and action. As we move forward, it is clear that more than ever, we need to pay heed to the simple principle outlined by Kaswan: in the realm of nature, let us ‘behave like animals’.