India

IFS Officer Praises '12th Fail' for Authentic Portrayal of UPSC Journey

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
IFS Officer Praises ’12th Fail’ for Authentic Portrayal of UPSC Journey

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently evoked a wave of nostalgia by sharing a clip from the critically acclaimed movie ’12th Fail.’ The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is an adaptation of Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel, which brings to life the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an individual who surmounted financial hurdles to crack the UPSC exam and become an IPS officer. The shared clip specifically depicts the emotional turmoil aspirants experience before their final UPSC interview, a scene that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever stepped into the UPSC building with hope and anxiety.

Authentic Portrayal Strikes a Chord

Reacting to the film, Kaswan, who himself has been through the grueling UPSC interview process three times, commended the authenticity of the depicted scenes. He noted how the movie accurately captures how candidates wait in a queue, spend time in contemplation outside the boardroom, and then face the final interview – a moment where dreams either materialize or shatter. The authentic portrayal of these scenes struck a chord with many, leading to an outpouring of shared experiences on social media, with some individuals reminiscing about their interview experiences from decades ago.

’12th Fail’: A Sleeper Hit

Despite a modest theatrical release and a production budget of Rs 20 crore, ’12th Fail’ managed to gross over Rs 66 crore worldwide, making it one of the surprise hits of the year. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, gained popularity after its release on the streaming platform Hotstar. The movie’s success is a testament to the power of a strong narrative and the enduring appeal of underdog stories.

UPSC Journey: An Emotional Roller Coaster

The film’s portrayal of the UPSC journey has led to a renewed discussion about the emotional roller coaster that aspirants face. From the jubilation of clearing the preliminary round, the tension of the mains, to the nail-biting wait before the final interview, ’12th Fail’ has brought to the fore the many highs and lows that are integral to the UPSC journey. The film, in a way, has become a mirror, reflecting the countless stories of struggle, ambition, and human will that go unnoticed in the larger narrative.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

