IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan Shares Nostalgic Reaction to ’12th Fail’ UPSC Scene

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share a clip from the film ’12th Fail’, starring Vikrant Massey. The content resonated with Kaswan, who has sat through the nerve-wracking Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) interview process three times. The scene in question portrays Massey’s character, Manoj Kumar Sharma, entering the UPSC building for his interview – a moment that Kaswan described as a ‘real depiction’ of the process.

A Nostalgic Moment

Kaswan expressed his sentiments on the social media platform, describing the scene as inducing a ‘nostalgic feeling’. He lauded the authenticity of the portrayal, which evidently struck a chord with him. He humorously remarked that unlike the film, in reality, there is usually a line of candidates at the entrance, and aspirants have to wait outside the boardroom before being called in for their interview.

Twitter Reactions

Kaswan’s tweets have evidently resonated with many, as evidenced by the viral nature of the post. The tweet amassed over 5.8 lakh views, eliciting responses from other Twitter users who shared their own experiences. Some drew parallels between the UPSC interview and other high-pressure selection processes, such as campus placements in engineering colleges.

The Journey of ’12th Fail’

’12th Fail,’ theatrically released in October 2023, narrates the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma from a 12th-grade failure to becoming an IPS officer. The film is based on the real-life journey of Sharma, who overcame financial hurdles to crack the UPSC exam on his fourth attempt. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and produced on a minimal budget of Rs 20 crore, the film managed to cross Rs 66 crore in the worldwide box office. It is now available on Disney+ Hotstar since December 29.