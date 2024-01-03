en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ideas2IT Launches Employee Ownership Programme, Offering 33% Stake to Employees

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Ideas2IT Launches Employee Ownership Programme, Offering 33% Stake to Employees

Chennai-based product engineering firm, Ideas2IT, has embarked on a groundbreaking venture, launching an Employee Ownership Programme that effectively turns employees into partners. The initiative, announced recently, will see employees receiving a 33% stake in the company’s equity, a move designed to weave them into the fabric of the company’s success.

Ownership Through RSUs

Under this unique scheme, employees will be gifted restricted stock units (RSUs), equity shares that come with a vesting period, at no cost. The RSUs will be distributed in two tranches: 40 long-standing employees will get to share 5% of the company’s equity, while the rest of the staff will share the remaining 28%. This innovative approach to employee motivation and engagement is expected to have a significant impact on the industry at large.

Aligning Interests with Company Success

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Ideas2IT’s founder, Murali Vivekanandan, stated that, post-RSU allocation, he and his wife will hold two-thirds of the company’s shares, with the remaining third being held by employees. This strategic alignment of interests is expected to foster a deeper commitment among the employees towards the company’s long-term success.

Carving a Niche in High-end Technologies

Founded in 2009, Ideas2IT has carved a niche for itself in the tech industry, specializing in high-end technologies such as AI-ML, NFT, Web3, Cloud, Blockchain, and IIoT. With over 750 employees spread across India, the US, and Mexico, the company has worked with top-tier clients like Facebook, Bloomberg, and Microsoft. This initiative is a continuation of the company’s history of rewarding employees, earlier demonstrated by their gifting of cars to employees as part of a wealth-sharing initiative.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manulife Financial Corp.: From a Slight Dip to a Strong Close

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating the Tax Landscape: A Guide to Capital Assets

By BNN Correspondents

CFO's Dismissal over Credit Card Misuse Deemed Discriminatory: A Wake-Up Call for Employers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amber Enterprises Acquires 60% Stake in Ascent Circuits, Strengthening EMS Portfolio

By Dil Bar Irshad

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc Complies with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8 ...
@Business · 3 mins
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc Complies with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8 ...
heart comment 0
India’s Wheat Inventories to Stay Above Buffer Norm Despite Lowest Stock Levels in Seven Years

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Wheat Inventories to Stay Above Buffer Norm Despite Lowest Stock Levels in Seven Years
Innovative MBA Specializations Transforming the Business Landscape of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Innovative MBA Specializations Transforming the Business Landscape of 2023
ADPD Objects to Proposed Shopping Mall and Hotel Development on ODZ Land in Marsaskala

By Nimrah Khatoon

ADPD Objects to Proposed Shopping Mall and Hotel Development on ODZ Land in Marsaskala
Suffolk’s Economy Faces Downturn, Signaling a Need for Policy Intervention

By Mazhar Abbas

Suffolk's Economy Faces Downturn, Signaling a Need for Policy Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
1 min
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
1 min
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
1 min
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
2 mins
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
2 mins
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Season Outlook: New Leadership, Young Talents, and Strategic Moves
3 mins
Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Season Outlook: New Leadership, Young Talents, and Strategic Moves
Highmark Stadium's Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills' Unwavering Popularity
3 mins
Highmark Stadium's Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills' Unwavering Popularity
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace
3 mins
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
3 mins
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
19 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
20 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app