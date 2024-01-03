Ideas2IT Launches Employee Ownership Programme, Offering 33% Stake to Employees

Chennai-based product engineering firm, Ideas2IT, has embarked on a groundbreaking venture, launching an Employee Ownership Programme that effectively turns employees into partners. The initiative, announced recently, will see employees receiving a 33% stake in the company’s equity, a move designed to weave them into the fabric of the company’s success.

Ownership Through RSUs

Under this unique scheme, employees will be gifted restricted stock units (RSUs), equity shares that come with a vesting period, at no cost. The RSUs will be distributed in two tranches: 40 long-standing employees will get to share 5% of the company’s equity, while the rest of the staff will share the remaining 28%. This innovative approach to employee motivation and engagement is expected to have a significant impact on the industry at large.

Aligning Interests with Company Success

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Ideas2IT’s founder, Murali Vivekanandan, stated that, post-RSU allocation, he and his wife will hold two-thirds of the company’s shares, with the remaining third being held by employees. This strategic alignment of interests is expected to foster a deeper commitment among the employees towards the company’s long-term success.

Carving a Niche in High-end Technologies

Founded in 2009, Ideas2IT has carved a niche for itself in the tech industry, specializing in high-end technologies such as AI-ML, NFT, Web3, Cloud, Blockchain, and IIoT. With over 750 employees spread across India, the US, and Mexico, the company has worked with top-tier clients like Facebook, Bloomberg, and Microsoft. This initiative is a continuation of the company’s history of rewarding employees, earlier demonstrated by their gifting of cars to employees as part of a wealth-sharing initiative.