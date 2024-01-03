en English
ICTBIG 23 Concludes at SUAS, Indore: Fostering Global Perspectives on Technology

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
ICTBIG 23 Concludes at SUAS, Indore: Fostering Global Perspectives on Technology

The IEEE International Conference on ICT in Business, Industry, and Government (ICTBIG 23), a two-day event recently held at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, concluded on a high note. The conference was a vibrant platform for the exchange of knowledge and global perspectives on technology, fostering innovation and collaboration.

(Read Also: Dissecting the Underrepresentation of China and India in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index)

Opening and Emphasis on Knowledge Exchange

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of SUAS, virtually welcomed the guests. Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Prithvi Yadav, further emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration in the field of technology. The Chief Guest, Janak Palta McGilligan, drew attention to the pivotal role of technology in sustainable development.

Keynote Speeches and Insights

Several notable figures, including Dr. Dharam Singh, Dr. A.K. Nayak, Dr. G. S. Tomar, Ramesh Chandak, and Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, delivered keynote speeches. Discussions encompassed open education, innovation, collaboration, and the role of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) in shaping the future of technology. The second day saw MPS Chawla, Dr. M.K. Badapanda, Dr. Y N Singh, and Anil Sukheja offering insights on financial aspects, R&D, academic collaborations, and advancements in space technology.

(Read Also: Hi-Tech Pipes Limited Reports Strong Sales, Eyes Further Expansion)

Conference Success and Conclusion

The conference proved to be a grand success with 730 papers submitted, out of which 230 were accepted. This reflected the global perspective and diversity of the event. Siddharth Shankar, the Registrar of SUAS, provided the closing remarks, marking a significant contribution to the technological fraternity.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

