ICSSR Kickstarts 2024 Recruitment Drive: 35 Positions Open Across Various Roles

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has unveiled its recruitment drive for 2024, opening up the possibility for aspiring professionals to join its ranks. The council is seeking to fill a total of 35 positions across various roles, including Assistant Director (Research), Research Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk.

ICSSR Recruitment Drive 2024

With the application process set to commence on January 4, 2024, and running till February 5, 2024, ICSSR has opened its doors to candidates of diverse academic backgrounds. The positions on offer range from those requiring a 12th-grade education to postgraduate-level qualifications, making the ICSSR an attractive prospect for a broad spectrum of job seekers.

Application Process and Job Specifications

The application process will be carried out entirely via the ICSSR’s official website (www.icssr.org). Detailed information regarding education qualifications, age limits, and respective salaries for each role have also been made available on the website.

ICSSR: A Hub for Social Science Research in India

Established in 1969, the ICSSR plays a pivotal role in promoting and enhancing social science research in India. Its responsibilities span across various disciplines, aiming to boost both the quality and quantity of research. The council also ensures that the research conducted under its purview contributes significantly to national policy formulation. Additionally, the ICSSR provides funding to scholars and maintains a network of at least 29 research institutes across the country.