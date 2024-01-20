ICSI Elects New Leadership for 2024: CS B Narasimhan as President and CS Dhananjay Shukla as Vice President

In a critical development for the corporate sector, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the election of its new leadership for the year 2024.

Taking the helm as President is CS B Narasimhan, a stalwart in the field of Corporate Law and Management, with an illustrious career spanning over four decades. Joining him at the top is CS Dhananjay Shukla, elected as the Vice President, who brings a deep understanding of Corporate Law, Securities Law, and Taxation to his new role.

A New Era for ICSI

Effective January 19, 2024, these appointments mark a new era for the Institute. Narasimhan's experience, coupled with his expertise in the Capital Market and a postgraduate degree in Economics, positions him uniquely to lead the Institute. He is also a Fellow Member of ICSI, further underlining his commitment and connection to the sector.

Dhananjay Shukla: The New Vice President

On the other hand, the new Vice President, CS Dhananjay Shukla, is a seasoned Practising Company Secretary based in Gurgaon. With a background in Commerce and Law, Shukla's extensive experience and knowledge in his field make him an exceptional choice for the position. He, too, is a Fellow Member of the Institute, reinforcing his dedication to the profession.

The Increasing Importance of Company Secretaries

This change in leadership comes at a time when the role of company secretaries is gaining prominence. The pressures of ensuring corporate compliance and governance are increasing rapidly, and the responsibilities of a company secretary extend far beyond administrative duties. The expertise and integrity of these professionals play an integral part in the smooth operation and ethical conduct of businesses, making them indispensable in the current corporate environment.